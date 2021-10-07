Baja Californian dogs at Oceanside San Diego Humane Society ready for adoption

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Seven dogs transferred to San Diego Humane Society's Oceanside Campus from Loreto, in Baja California, are now available for adoption as part of "Adopt a Shelter Dog" month.

The dogs were stray, struggling to survive on the streets in Loreto, when they were saved by the private dog rescue Segunda Chansa. They were medically evaluated and placed on a three-month quarantine in Mexico before being transported by Patrick T. McGorky of Segundo Chansa to San Diego Humane Society's Oceanside Campus on Tuesday.

Once the dogs arrived in Oceanside, the SDHS team conducted its own medical exams and behavioral evaluations of the dogs. Each dog was also vaccinated and microchipped, before being made available for adoption.

The dogs are Timothy, an 8-month-old American pit bull terrier; Besos a 6-month-old shepherd; Enriqa, a year-old shepherd; Dulce, a year-old shepherd; Canela, a 3-year-old shepherd; Lisa, a 3-year-old terrier; and Dulzura, a 3-year-old Chihuahua.

So far, San Diego Humane Society's Oceanside Campus has welcomed 18 dogs from Loreto during the 2020-21 fiscal year.

"We are so pleased to be able to help and give these dogs a second chance," said Ayeshah Al-Humaidhi, senior director of animal welfare.

"They are coming from an area in Baja, where there is less rescue activity. For each dog we welcome to San Diego Humane Society, Segunda Chansa can rescue and care for more dogs in Loreto."

SDHS has started doing work in Baja with the intent to improve the quality of life for pets south of the border. By partnering with other rescues who work in Mexico, as well as animal control facilities in Tijuana and Rosarito, San Diego Humane Society is assisting with providing wellness checks, vaccines, flea medication, and other pet supplies.

San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside, and San Diego. To view animals currently available for adoption, go to sdhumane.org/adopt.