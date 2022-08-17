Back-to-School: Students under Poway Unified return to campus for new school year

RANCHO BERNARDO, Calif. (KGTV) — The excitement and spirit were definitely alive at Rancho Bernardo High School, as faculty and staff welcomed back their students for the first day of school.

They held their traditional freshman pep rally in the gym. Rancho Bernardo High School is just one of 41 schools in the Poway Unified School District, which reopened Wednesday for the new school year.

A major difference this year, adjusting to the new start time. Under the state rules, high schools are required to start after 8:30, with middle school starting after 8 a.m.

“I really like how it affects our morning routine," said Senior Elika Gerami who talked about the change.

"I personally get to eat breakfast, time to get ready, wake up the morning, reset and get a good start to the day."

And Rancho Bernardo High School students also noticed a makeover on campus, to the tune of $14 million, which includes new turf, new classrooms, landscaping, and outdoor seating areas.

Freshman Nina Buck talks about what she’s most excited about as she begins her high school career.

“I felt pretty pumped, I was able to see my friends but I was nervous to meet new people.”