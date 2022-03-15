Watch
Authorities seek suspect who attempted to rob a Rancho Bernardo bank

Posted at 8:55 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 23:55:23-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A suspect who attempted to rob a bank in San Diego Monday was being sought by police.

The man entered the California Bank & Trust at 16796 Bernardo Center Drive just before 4:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

He gave a note to a teller demanding money, but wound up fleeing the scene without obtaining any cash, police said.

The suspect was described as white man in his 30s or 40s, between 5- feet-6 and 5-feet-10 inches tall, with a slender build. He also has short dark hair, and was last seen wearing a light-colored Hawaiian shirt over a white shirt, dark pants, tan boots and sunglasses.

Anyone with information on the attempted robbery was asked to contact the San Diego FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.

