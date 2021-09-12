Watch
At least one person killed in high-speed Vista crash

Illustration by KGTV
Posted at 6:48 AM, Sep 12, 2021
VISTA (CNS) - At least one person was killed Sunday morning when a speeding vehicle flew off the Escondido (15) Freeway in Vista and went down an embankment.

The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. on the Escondido Freeway at Camino del Rey, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the CHP the small vehicle was moving at 120 mph when it went from Lane No. 1 across the freeway and off the road, the CHP said.

Someone may have been ejected from the vehicle, the CHP said.

Further details were not available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
