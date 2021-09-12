At least one person killed in high-speed Vista crash

VISTA (CNS) - At least one person was killed Sunday morning when a speeding vehicle flew off the Escondido (15) Freeway in Vista and went down an embankment.

The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. on the Escondido Freeway at Camino del Rey, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the CHP the small vehicle was moving at 120 mph when it went from Lane No. 1 across the freeway and off the road, the CHP said.

Someone may have been ejected from the vehicle, the CHP said.

Further details were not available.

