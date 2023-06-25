At least one dead in crash on 15 freeway in Bonsall

BONSALL (CNS) - At least one person was killed Saturday evening when two or more vehicles were struck on the Escondido (15) Freeway in Bonsall and went down the right shoulder embankment.

The crash was reported at 5:49 p.m. on the northbound 15 Freeway south of Old Highway 395, in the unincorporated community in North County San Diego south of Fallbrook, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told the CHP a small black sedan was being driven recklessly when the crash occurred and that an SUV "flew off the right-hand shoulder."

Two vehicles went down an embankment from the right-hand shoulder and reportedly landed on their sides, according to the CHP.

The CHP reported that the crash was fatal.