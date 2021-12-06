At least 1 dead in crash on I-5 near Camp Pendleton

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton early Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the incident, which may have involved two vehicles, was reported just before 3:30 a.m. on the southbound side of I-5 near Las Pulgas Road.

While the circumstances that led to the crash were not immediately known, ABC 10News learned one person died and another was transported to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

Due to the emergency response, a Sig Alert was issued during the morning commute as three lanes were blocked on I-5 just south of Las Pulgas Road.

The lane closures remained in effect as of 7 a.m., leading to heavy traffic in the immediate area.