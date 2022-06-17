At least 1 dead after pursuit ends in crash at Oceanside intersection

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A pickup truck pursued by law enforcement crashed at an Oceanside intersection early Friday morning, killing at least one person.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said the chase began in the Vista area some time after 5 a.m., but the truck crashed at the intersection of Lake Boulevard and Cannon Road.

Officials confirmed at least one person died in the crash; no other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

A hazmat crew was called to the scene due to chemicals leaking from the damaged vehicle.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours due to the clean-up and investigation.

Officials did not immediately disclose the circumstances that prompted the chase.