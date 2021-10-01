Arrest made in connection of Encinitas sex assault case

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) -- The San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force have made an arrest after a woman told authorities she woke up to a man sexually assaulting her inside her North County home.

The incident was reported on September 17 by the woman just before midnight in the 2000 block of Carol View Drive in Encinitas. She told deputies she was able to chase the man out of the apartment.

On Wednesday Sept. 29, the SD Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 32-year-old Maynor Ricardo Funes after he was seen leaving a home on Hermes Ave.

Funes was booked into the Vista Detention Facility facing burglary and sexual assault charges. The investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities are asking people who may have experienced something similar to come forward and report it.