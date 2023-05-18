Anchor Wale Aliyu learns more about Rancho Peñasquitos families' efforts to support refugees

RANCHO PEÑASQUITOS, Calif. (KGTV) — A group of three families in Rancho Peñasquitos are embracing the U.S. State Department's new "Welcome Corps" program, which allows everyday Americans to sponsor refugees in their neighborhood.

10News anchor Wale Aliyu learned more about their efforts as the "Rolling Hills Welcome Corps" continued to gather donations at Rolling Hills Park on Wednesday. Aliyu also shared how our previous coverage on this story helped spark even more generosity.

According to the United Nations, the number of refugees worldwide has more than doubled in the last 10 years, and the number is at its highest since World War II. Additionally, the UN says the problem is only getting worse: In 2022, a record 100 million people were displaced from their homes worldwide.

Here in San Diego, the county says more than 5,000 refugees were relocated here in the last year. The monthly average was higher than 420 people coming into the community.

The Rolling Hills Welcome Corps has already raised more than $16,000 on its GoFundMe page. The group says once it collects enough money for the sponsorship, the State Department will assign a refugee family to the area.