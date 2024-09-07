Agencies report toxic smell in North San Diego County Friday

(KGTV) — Several agencies have received reports of a toxic smell in North County Friday night. People in Oceanside and Carlsbad reported the smell.

“We are aware of the complaints, and the dispatch center has received many calls. We don’t know of any source but are working through our communication channels to have assessments performed by the County. We will be messaging out through social media,” Oceanside Police said.

"We're aware of unusual smell being reported in Carlsbad and nearby cities. North County fire agencies (including our Fire Department) working with county health officials to to determine source, monitor air quality. Will update when we have more info," The City of Carlsbad said.

The San Diego County Air Pollution District also confirmed they received reports of smells in North County.

"We have received calls regarding the odors and have sent out inspectors to check. We have been informed that the County’s HIRT is checking as well. The calls that we recently received regarding the smells have been from Carlsbad and Oceanside."

