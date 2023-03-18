80-year-old man assaulted in Del Mar home invasion

DEL MAR, Calif. (CNS) - An 80-year-old man was assaulted in his home in Del Mar Friday and authorities are searching for two suspects.

Deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station responded around 1:40 p.m. to an incomplete call for help at a residence in the 1800 block of Santa Fe Avenue and learned the man's hands were bound and he was assaulted inside his home, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department Detective Jack Reed.

Video surveillance captured two unidentified suspects at the scene, Reed said.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, Reed said.

No arrests were reported. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the assault is encouraged to call the North Coastal Sheriff's Station at 760-966-3500.