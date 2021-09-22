74-year-old man reported missing in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday were looking for a missing 74-year- old man last seen near La Marea Senior Living in Carlsbad.

Brett Miller was last seen between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at La Marea, at 5592 El Camino Real, according to a tweet from Carlsbad Police around 3:30 Wednesday morning.

Miller is white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy polo shirt, gray shorts, and either black tennis shoes or is barefoot. Police say he may also be wearing a blue baseball hat.

If anyone has seen Miller or has any information, call the Carlsbad Police at 760-931-2197.