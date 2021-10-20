60-year-old driver dies in Oceanside collision

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A collision at a northern San Diego County intersection left a 60-year-old motorist dead Tuesday, authorities reported.

The fatal accident occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m., when the driver of a southbound 2006 Lexus ran a red light at Jefferson Avenue and state Route 78 in Oceanside at high speed, sending the car crashing into a 2000 Toyota 4Runner and a light pole, according to police.

The driver of the Lexus, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, Sgt. Rick Davis said.

The two occupants of the SUV suffered minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.

"It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs (were) a factor (in causing the crash)," Davis said in the late afternoon.