6 Injured in Vista DUI rollover crash

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- At least six people were injured in a rollover crash in the North County on the SR-78 Saturday night, authorities said.

The crash involved multiple vehicles and happened just after 7:30 p.m. near Melrose Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Six people were hurt, and at least four were taken to the hospital, the CHP said. One person had to be airlifted to the trauma center. The victim's current condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the white vehicle was arrested for DUI at the scene.

CHP is investigating.