Five displaced, cat rescued from Oceanside house fire

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Five adults and three dogs were displaced after an Oceanside home caught fire, and one cat was rescued from inside the home, authorities said today.

Crews were dispatched around 5:20 p.m. Friday after a call from a resident of the home who noticed smoke coming out of the garage at 4022 Olive Drive, near the intersection of Oceanside Boulevard and College Boulevard, a battalion chief with the Oceanside Fire Department told City News Service.

``The first fire engine arrived three minutes later. Within five minutes, three fire engines, an ambulance, and a battalion chief were on scene and springing into action,'' the department reported.

The first unit began an interior attack using hose lines, while the second unit conducted a search for any occupants and worked to extinguish the fire within the home.

Crews quickly accounted for all family members and dogs who had been in the home, but were informed that a house cat was still missing. During a second search of the home, the cat was found and brought out of the house and treated by medics before being taken to a vet for evaluation, officials said.

The fire had started in the garage and spread through an open door into the hallway, bedroom and attic before fire crews arrived. Due to heavy smoke from vents in the attic, fire personnel used chainsaws to cut a large opening in the roof, allowing gases to escape to prevent further spreading of the fire.

``Tragically, the fire has displaced five residents and their pets who called the property home. The Red Cross is currently providing support to those affected to ensure their immediate needs are met during this difficult time,'' the department said.

A total of 20 personnel were assigned to the fire, including two ladder trucks, one medic and four engines, officials said. A fire investigator was also assigned.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The Vista Fire Department and Oceanside Police Department assisted in the effort.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

