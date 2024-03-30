4 arrested in Las Vegas in connection with Poway gun store burglary

LAS VEGAS (KGTV) — Four suspects were arrested in Las Vegas Friday on federal firearms charges in connection with a gun store burglary in Poway earlier this week, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 3:18 a.m. on Monday when four individuals shattered the storefront of a gun range located at 13550 Danielson Street, making off with dozens of firearms before fleeing. Officials said the burglars stole 78 firearms within four minutes.

According to the San Diego Sheriff's Department, suspects utilized a stolen vehicle to ram the front entrance of Poway Weapons & Gear Range, which was registered in Las Vegas.

With the help of Las Vegas law enforcement agencies, officials located the vehicle at a residence later on Monday. They recovered more than 30 firearms stolen from the gun range after conducting a search warrant.

A federal complaint filed Wednesday has charged Ky’von Love Bernard Payne, 18, of Boron, Nevada, with transportation of stolen firearms. Semaj’e Ridgeway, 21, of North Las Vegas, and Payne face charges of possession of stolen firearms and firearms trafficking.

Jahova Bell, 18, and Lanell Bellows, 19, both of Las Vegas, were also charged with firearms trafficking, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Authorities said Payne arrived at Ridgeway’s Las Vegas residence in the car linked to the burglary, carrying two bags. During a subsequent search warrant at Ridgeway’s residence, law enforcement found 33 of the 78 stolen firearms.

When Bell and Bellows were arrested, they were found having two more firearms stolen from the Poway federal firearm licensee, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing to recover the remaining stolen firearms.

