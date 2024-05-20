33 Drivers, riders cited during motorcycle safety enforcement operation

ESCONDIDO (CNS) — Thirty-three motorcyclists and some passengers were cited Sunday for a variety of violations during a motorcycle safety enforcement operation held by the Escondido Police Department.

During the operation, which was held 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, motorists were issued citations for vehicle infractions, including excessive speed, violations of signs, signals and cell phone use, according to the department.

"A 70-year-old Escondido woman was arrested for a misdemeanor evasion after allegedly leading officers on a short chase,'' the department reported in a statement.

The EPD will hold another motorcycle safety enforcement operation on July 28.

Funding for the operation was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

