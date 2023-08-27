30th annual Luau & Legends Surf Invitational in La Jolla

LA JOLLA (KGTV) — Legendary San Diego surfers paddled out together on Sunday. They took on three-foot waves for a good cause.

“Really, the only place with good surf and great science is right here in the La Jolla area.”

They competed in the Luau & Legends Invitational. All funds raised will support research at UCSD’s Moores Cancer Center.

“This money is going to help young researchers do ambitious work to turn science into cures,” said Dr. Joseph Califano, the Director of the Moores Cancer Center.

Sam Armstrong came up with the idea for this event while working at the Cancer Center thirty years ago.

“I thought I want to do something different, something I like to do," Armstrong said. "Not another black tie type of dinner.”

Armstrong brings legendary surfers to lead each team that competes, including world champion Debbie Beacham. Beacham was raised in San Diego and is one of the founders of professional women’s surf.

“We started that in the mid-70s, and there are a number of girls here who were a part of that beginning,” Beacham said.

Now that she has retired, she’s loved surfing without the competition.

“There’s not a nervousness about surfing hard and heavy," Beacham said. "We’re just here to support our team.”

And it’s made an impact. The event has raised over $10 million for cancer research since it began.