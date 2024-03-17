Watch Now
3 juveniles hospitalized after violent fight in Escondido shopping center

Posted at 12:16 PM, Mar 17, 2024
ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — Two juveniles were stabbed and another suffered blunt force trauma to the head in a violent fight that broke out in Escondido Saturday night.

Around 7:40 p.m., Escondido Police responded to a shopping center at North Escondido Boulevard and West Valley Parkway where a fight between two groups broke out in the parking lot of the 99 Cents Only Store and Regal Cinemas.

Three victims were transported to the hospital and remain in stable condition.

At this time, no suspects have been identified and the incident remains under investigation.

