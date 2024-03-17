20-year-old man shot in head leaving Escondido Applebee's; police say

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — A 20-year-old man was shot in the head while leaving an Escondido Applebee's around midnight Sunday morning, Escondido Police confirmed.

Police responded to 1216 Auto Park Way around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday where they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities say the victim and a group were leaving the restaurant parking lot in an SUV when an unknown vehicle arrived and began firing shots into their car, then fled the scene.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he is in serious condition but expected to survive.

A manager for the local chain said violent crime like this is unusual for the area, adding that the most activity they've seen in the parking lot are car break-ins.

Escondido Police are currently investigating the incident. No suspects have been identified or detained.