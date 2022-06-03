2 injured in small plane crash in Oceanside, firefighters say

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A small plane crashed in Oceanside Friday afternoon leaving the two people on board injured.

According to the Oceanside Fire Department, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Foussat Road and State Route 76, which is near Oceanside Municipal Airport.

OFD told ABC 10News it's believed to be a plane used for skydiving.

One victim has already been airlifted, and the other is awaiting air transport.

At this time, the reason for the crash is unknown.

This story is developing please check back for updates.



