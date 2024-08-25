2 dead, one injured in Spring Valley crash

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - A light-colored van veered off the Martin Luther King Jr. (94) Freeway in Spring Valley near La Mesa Saturday, killing two people and sending another to a hospital.

The fatal crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 6:14 p.m. Saturday on the westbound 94 at the Bancroft Drive on-ramp, the department reported.

Witnesses told the CHP that the vehicle came off the freeway and hit a light pole, creating smoke.

Responding firefighters from the San Miguel Fire Department confirmed that two people were dead and another was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

