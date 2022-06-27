2 dead after reported shooting in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) – Sheriff’s deputies investigating a reported shooting in a Valley Center gated community late Sunday night discovered two people dead inside a home.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to Interlachen Terrace, near Inverness Avenue, at around 10 p.m. in response to a report of shots fired.

While few details have been released at this time, officials confirmed two people were found deceased in a house.

ABC 10News learned that deputies detained one person for questioning.

Sheriff's officials did not provide any further information on the incident.