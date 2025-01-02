2 boys injured in Escondido New Year's Eve shooting

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Two juvenile boys were wounded in a shooting on New Year's Eve, authorities said Wednesday.

Escondido Police and Fire responded to a call at 11:29 p.m. Tuesday of a shooting in the alley to the rear of the 1100 block of East Third Avenue.

"Upon arrival, officers located two juvenile males who were each suffering from a gunshot wound," Escondido Police Lt. Ryan Hicks said. "Both victims were transported by paramedics to Palomar Medical Center for treatment. At this time, they are both listed in stable condition."

There was no description of suspects, and no arrests were reported.

Detectives were investigating the possibility that the shooting may be gang-related, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to contact the Escondido Police Department at 760-839-4722, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 760-743-8477.

