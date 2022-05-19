19-year-old man jailed in alleged vehicular assault at Carlsbad strip mall

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A 19-year-old man who allegedly plowed a car into groups of pedestrians during a fight at a Carlsbad strip mall last weekend was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of assault and attempted murder, authorities reported.

Detectives arrested John Jason Gutierrez Martinez of Spokane, Washington, at a motel in Escondido on Tuesday, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Martinez allegedly got into his vehicle during a dispute in a parking lot at Village Faire shopping center in the 300 block of Carlsbad Village Drive and drove it into a group of pedestrians shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, CPD Sgt. Jim Willis said.

He then allegedly put the car into reverse and backed into another group of people before driving off.

Four people were treated at hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries suffered in the alleged vehicular assault.

The cause of the fight between the suspect and others at the mall remains unclear, Willis said.

Martinez was booked into county jail in Vista, where he was being held without bail pending trial.