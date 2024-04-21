19-year-old driver dies in Valley Center DUI crash

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) — A 19-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred around 8:17 p.m. at the intersection of Valley Center Road and West Tribal Road. Authorities said the victim was driving a white Toyota Camry eastbound on West Tribal Road when the vehicle crashed with a White Ford Expedition.

The young driver died at the scene, while the Ford driver, identified as a 34-year-old man from Ranchita, escaped without injuries.

CHP said the 34-year-old driver was arrested for DUI and taken into custody at the Vista Detention Facility.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Local authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to reach out to the Oceanside Area CHP office at 760-643-3400.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office once confirmed.