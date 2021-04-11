19 Mexican dogs arrive in Encinitas, will soon be available for adoption

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) -- Nineteen puppies and adult dogs who left the Mexican state of Sonora Friday, arrived in Escondido at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society (RCHS) Saturday morning.

This is the most recent in a series of lifesaving transfers from Rescue Fenix to RCHS, according to a news release.

“These dogs had no homes and they were rescued from streets, alleys, and anywhere else they could find a safe place,” says RCHS spokesman John Van Zante. “Some of them might not have survived the cold nights if they had not been taken to Rescue Fenix in the city of Obregon.”

The dogs that arrived include mixes of terriers, hounds, a dachshund mix, and a pit bull mix.

The RCHS medical staff will perform initial examinations on the dogs and puppies. After that the dogs will be settled into their new kennels with food, water, and a bed.

In the coming days the dogs will receive more extensive exams, vaccinations, medical treatment, including spay or neuter, and each dog will be micro chipped. They will then be available for adoption by appointment.

Visit www.sdpets.org to see pets who need homes and schedule an adoption by appointment.