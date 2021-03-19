Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

13-year-old in custody for San Marcos apartment stabbing

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtsey
GENERIC_HANDCUFFS_02.jpg
Posted at 4:20 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 19:20:07-04

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) -- A 13-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with a stabbing at a North County apartment complex.

Deputies from the Sheriff's San Marcos Station received a call just before 1:00 a.m. about a reported stabbing at the Copper Creek Apartments located at 1744 Elfin Forest Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a 19-year-old stabbing victim. He was taken to the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.

The 13-year-old suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and taken to Juvenile Hall. The identities of the victim and suspect were not immediately released.

The motive is unknown at this time, deputies said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP