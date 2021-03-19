13-year-old in custody for San Marcos apartment stabbing

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) -- A 13-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with a stabbing at a North County apartment complex.

Deputies from the Sheriff's San Marcos Station received a call just before 1:00 a.m. about a reported stabbing at the Copper Creek Apartments located at 1744 Elfin Forest Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a 19-year-old stabbing victim. He was taken to the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.

The 13-year-old suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and taken to Juvenile Hall. The identities of the victim and suspect were not immediately released.

The motive is unknown at this time, deputies said.