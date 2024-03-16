11 residents displaced in Oceanside apartment fire

OCEANSIDE (CNS) — Eleven Oceanside residents and one cat were displaced after fire damaged an apartment complex today.

Crews were dispatched shortly after midnight Saturday to a two-story complex at 511 Canyon Drive near Lomita Street, where a first-story unit was fully engulfed in flames, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

The blaze was threatening to extend to other units until crews positioned hoses and knocked it down in under 15 minutes. One resident was attended to by medics and released for reported smoke inhalation. No further injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was working to provide additional support for the 11 displaced residents.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

