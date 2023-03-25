100+ unwanted guns turned in for gift cards in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A total of 104 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public Saturday at a gun safety event in North County.

Saturday's event took place at the San Marcos sheriff's station in the 100 block of Santar Place, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Participants received a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles and shotguns or a $200 gift card for assault weapons and ghost guns.

A total of 47 cable locks and 60 lock boxes were also given to people looking to secure firearms kept in their homes.

Any firearms coming back as being involved in a crime will be followed up with the appropriate law enforcement agency, sheriff's officials said. If any guns are found to be stolen, the original owners will be contacted. All remaining weapons will be destroyed.

