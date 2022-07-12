Watch Now
1 injured in fire at abandoned gas station in Escondido

Posted at 9:40 AM, Jul 12, 2022
ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - One person was injured when an abandoned gas station caught fire in Escondido Tuesday.

Escondido firefighters and police located the person inside the burning out-of-service filling station on Valley Parkway near Midway Drive at around 1:31 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Escondido Fire Department.

"When the first fire engine arrived, smoke and flames were found just inside an entry door on the east side of the structure, with smoke extension into rest of the building that could be described as an old convenience store," Battalion Chief Tyler Batson said.

Batson said the victim was taken to a hospital suffering minor injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

