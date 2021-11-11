1 dead in Vista collision, owner of vehicle sought

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) -- A man was killed in a collision in Vista and deputies Thursday are trying to locate the owner of the car where the dead man was found.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Vista Station responded at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday to Primo's Food Market at 1535 W. Vista Way after receiving a call about an injury collision, said sheriff's Traffic Investigator Asami Minami.

Arriving deputies found a silver Mazda 6 sedan in the westbound lanes of West Vista Way wedged into the rear of an EDCO trash truck and noticed a dead man in the passenger seat of the Mazda with injuries they believe were caused by a collision, according to Minami.

After identifying the owner of the Mazda they tried to located the owner but were unable to.

It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the collision, Minami said.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Vista Sheriff's Station at 760-940-455. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888 580-8477.