1 dead in collision at Carlsbad intersection

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) -- A driver was killed late Monday evening in a two-vehicle collision at a Carlsbad intersection, police confirmed.

Police said the crash involving a Mitsubishi Montero SUV and Acura sedan happened at around 11:25 p.m. at the intersection of Cannon Road and El Camino Real.

Police told ABC 10News the Montero was traveling eastbound on Cannon Road when it collided with the Acura. The SUV rolled over and came to rest off the roadway.

The SUV’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver of the Acura suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized.

Police said they believe the SUV possibly ran a red light, but the investigation into the wreck is ongoing.