1 dead, driver arrested after car hits SUV on I-5 in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – A man who pulled over on Interstate 5 in the Carlsbad area late Wednesday night was struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officials told ABC 10News the victim pulled over on the right shoulder of southbound I-5, near Cannon Road, just before 11:20 p.m. due to a possible issue with his SUV.

The victim was outside of his vehicle and may have been fixing a problem when a southbound sedan slammed into the back of the parked SUV. The CHP said the victim was trapped and then dragged onto the freeway lanes.

Emergency responders performed CPR and took the victim to the hospital, but he died from his injuries, officials confirmed.

The victim was not identified.

The male driver of the car that hit the victim’s SUV was administered field sobriety tests, and he was eventually arrested on suspicion of DUI.

No other injuries reported and no other vehicles were involved.