$1.1 million-plus Powerball ticket sold in Encinitas

ENCINITAS (CNS) - A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest multi-state Powerball lottery drawing was sold at a pharmacy in Encinitas and is worth $1,120,390, the California Lottery announced Sunday.

There were two other tickets sold in California with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number -- one each in at a gas station in San Leandro in the East Bay of the San Francisco Bay Area and a supermarket in Susanville in Northeast California. They are also worth $1,120,390.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Monday's drawing is expected to grow to a record $1.9 billion, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced. The total number of tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, was not announced.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and the Powerball number was 20. The jackpot was $1.6 billion, the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

It was the 40th consecutive drawing without a grand prize winner, tying the record set in 2021. There have been no tickets sold with all six numbers since Aug. 3.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

