North County LGBTQ Resource Center fundraising to move into larger space

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — For over a decade, the North County LGBTQ Resource Center has been a safe space and support system for people in the area.

Through the years, the agency has grown and so has the community it serves.

"People come to the center for a variety of reasons, sometimes even just to find community," Max Disposti said.

Disposti is the Founder and Executive Director.

The center is the only agency that services North County's LGBTQ community.

It provides support including, case management for unhoused people and therapy.

"A place where they can feel safe, welcomed, and empowered in their journey of being LGBT," Disposti added.

The center has been operating out of its current 2,200 sq. ft. space on Mission Avenue for eight years.

Back then they had three volunteers. Now, they have 27 active employees.

"It's pretty much impossible for us to thrive in a space that doesn't give us enough room to create those conversations that we need to have with our community members," Disposti said.

Later this year, the center plans to move into a new space on Apple Street that's nearly 20,000 square feet.

Disposti said the new building will have more office and community space.

It'll also allow for more in-person therapy sessions.

"Right now, we have one therapy room that all eight therapists are sharing," said Jodi Fiel.

Fiel is the Clinical Program Manager and a therapist.

She said 89 people are currently receiving help through their behavioral health program.

"We're going to have our own private entrance, and waiting area where people can feel they're coming into the space in a more confidential way," Fiel said.

However, Disposti said the new space will require renovations.

They recently launched a fundraising campaign for improvements and to help pay the $1.3 million down payment.

So far this year, the center has helped an estimated 450 people. Disposti believes with the new space that number could be in the thousands.

If you would like to donate, click here or contact the North County LGBTQ Resource Center.

