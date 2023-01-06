North County hit with heavy showers, wind during storm

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — North County was hit with heavy showers and wind as a storm rolled through San Diego County Thursday.

The downpour flooded part of Country Club Road in Escondido, closing it down for a few hours. Country Club Road often floods whenever there's heavy rainfall since it crosses over Escondido Creek.

ABC 10News spoke with people who were out and about during the storm.

"Oh, definitely very unusual," Mark Prine said. "Normally, we deal with drought, and we hardly ever get rain."

Prine and his family traveled from Hesperia near San Bernardino despite the rainy weather.

He said it wasn't as bad as he thought it would be.

"The roads have been surprisingly good for the most part. We made really good time. We were really afraid that it was going to be a mess," Prine said.

But not everyone can say the same.

A crash in Mission Valley shut down Frazee Road around noon for several hours.

SDPD said at least two people were hurt.

The wet weather also caused a backup on the I-8 due to flooding and slick road conditions.

However, brothers Tallan and Kayden Hitchcock said the gloomy weather is a nice break from the sunshine San Diego is known for.

"I've been loving it. Honestly," Kayden said

"We've needed rain for a very long time... kinda glad we're getting it. Maybe not in this much quantity, but I like it," Tallan said.

