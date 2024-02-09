North County football coach holds world record in eating hot peppers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Greg Foster is very passionate about football. The Westview High School coach says he loves the competition of the game. The same can also be said for his interest in competitive eating, and his area of expertise is hot peppers.

"I enjoy a good spicy pepper don't get me wrong."

Foster says he has loved spicy food since he was a kid. However, when you are talking Carolina Reaper peppers and ghost peppers, it doesn't get much hotter and spicier than that.

"When you eat those peppers, it's a huge dopamine rush," says Foster. "Endorphins, the adrenaline spike, the blood pressure lowers, and you get flush and you sweat."

Foster eats the Carolina Reaper and the Ghost Peppers in competition, and he has been very successful. He currently holds four Guinness Book world records

"You to can do stupid human tricks and get in there," says Foster. "I currently hold the record for eating three Carolina Reapers which I believe is just under 9 seconds. I hold the world record for the fastest to eat three Bhut-Jolokia Ghost peppers, which I think was 8 seconds. I'm the fastest to eat 10 Bhout-Jolokia which I did last year in Italy, it was in 30.01 seconds. I also ate the most Bhut-Jolokia's in one minute, which was 118 grams."

Foster says the question he gets the most often, is how do you do it?

"It's all about mechanics of getting that chili pepper in you as quickly as possible. You bite, chew, and swallow. Bite, chew, and swallow over and over and over."

So what is his advice for anyone who wants to give this a try?

"Run, don't do this, you do not know what you are in for."

