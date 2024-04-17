Norovirus outbreak traced back to Mission Valley seafood buffet

A few days after being discharged from the hospital, Brandon Hirsch filled out a food illness report form with the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health.

Now a few weeks removed from a rather rough Easter Sunday, he's one of 11 people the health department believes came down with norovirus linked to raw oysters at a Mission Valley area seafood buffet.

Hirsch is walking around fine now, though he may be a little slimmer. He's down about 10 lbs.

"Extreme nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, joint pain, muscle weakness, and dehydration," he says of his symptoms that day.

The day before, Saturday, March 30, Hirsch had eaten with 10 others at the 100-s Seafood Grill Buffet. He was feeling so violently ill, he went to the emergency room.

"I was just so dehydrated. I couldn't really swallow my own saliva," Hirsch told ABC 10News. "It felt like swallowing sandpaper. It was difficult to speak any louder than a whisper."

After his short hospital stay, he reached out to the health department to let them know he thought he was food poisoned. Four others in his group felt the same way. Four others who also ate the raw oysters that night."

"The people who had one seemed to be pretty fine. Anyone who ate more than two was out of commission."

The Centers for Disease Control says oysters contaminated with Norovirus can cause illness if they're raw.

This is not the first oyster-related norovirus outbreak this year. The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health reported back In January, that more than 40 people were sick with norovirus from raw oysters after eating at Fish Shop locations. Those oysters were linked back to Mexico.

The health department believes these are previously frozen oysters from South Korea. ABC 10News called the restaurant Wednesday to learn more, but it didn't pick up the phone.

"I eat out regularly, so I was just expecting it to be a safe food," Hirsch says.

Hirsch says he probably won't eat at the restaurant again, but he doesn't blame them for what happened.

"I don't really have malice to the restaurant or anything," he added.

The county says it's in contact with the California Department of Public Health, looking to track down other potential retailers of the oysters in the area.

