NORAD intercepts high-altitude balloon over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A high-altitude balloon flying over Utah was intercepted by fighter jets Friday, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

NORAD says the balloon was intercepted by fighter jets at an altitude of 43,000 to 45,000 feet.

The balloon was deemed not to be a threat to national security, with NORAD adding that it was not maneuverable.

"The FAA also determined the balloon posed no hazard to flight safety," said NORAD in a statement. "NORAD remains in close coordination with the FAA to ensure flight safety."

According to CBS News, the balloon appeared to be made of Mylar and contained a hanging small-cubed box, and remains in the air and is expected to be over Georgia later Friday.

