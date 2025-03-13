Nonprofit provides warmth, hope to San Diego's homeless

SAN DIEGO — As rain continues to drench San Diego, one nonprofit is working tirelessly to help the homeless stay warm and dry. For many, the services offered at Uptown Community Service Center in City Heights provide much more than shelter — they offer a path to a better life.

Tony Vann knows firsthand how brutal life on the streets can be, especially in bad weather.

"That's one of the worst things for a homeless person, is when it rains," said Vann, who spent 20 years living on the streets of San Diego. During those years, the military veteran relied on Uptown Community Service Center for essentials like mail services, food, and clothing. Now, he's housed, sober, and even starting his own business. But he says none of that would have been possible without the nonprofit’s help.

"Now, I live a great life. I don’t drink anymore, that was a problem. Everything’s working for me," he said.

The center, which operates only during daytime hours, functions as a one-stop shop for San Diego’s unhoused population. Along with food and water, staff provide clothing, resources, and temporary relief from the elements.

"Things like hot coffee, oatmeal, and then every single day we've also been preparing hot soup," said Calvin Bender, Uptown’s Executive Director. But this week, demand has outpaced supply, especially for men’s clothing.

"Right here we have what’s supposed to be the men’s clothing rack…but it looks nothing like the other racks we have for women’s clothing," said Bender, showing nearly empty shelves.

Vann hopes more people will consider donating, saying even a small act of kindness can make a big difference.

To learn more about Uptown Community Service Center and the donations they need, you can visit their website or drop off items at their City Heights location.

