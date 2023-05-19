Nonprofit fostering dogs with owners on deployment hosts fundraiser this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Adrian, a pit bull weighing roughly 60 pounds, is settled into a San Diego home.

He has a bed, goes on daily walks with Sue Lee and her family, and even coexists with another dog, Maple.

But this is not Adrian's forever-home. The pit bull has been living with the Lee's for roughly seven months while his owner, Senior Chief Petty Officer Sean Niven, is deployed.

"I can’t express how much it means to me. It allows me to do my job," said the member of the United States Navy, who is deployed to Africa for nine months.

Niven has been deployed four times, but this is his first deployment as a dog owner. He adopted Adrian in 2020.

He says finding someone to watch his dog while he is gone was grueling until he discovered Dogs on Deployment.

The nonprofit was started by Alisa Johnson, a former Marine, and her husband after experiencing their own difficulties with pet care while they were both in the military.

"The need for support to our military families is consistent," said Johnson.

On Saturday, May 20, Dogs on Deployment is having its first big fundraiser at the New Children's Museum in downtown San Diego.

All of the proceeds go to supporting the nonprofit, as well as funding military members and first responders whose pets might need emergency medical attention.

The event will feature live music, stand up comedy, and an auction for a hand-painted guitar.

Since it was founded, Dogs on Deployment has found temporary homes for thousands of dogs across the country.

The fundraiser kicks off at 6:00 p.m. and goes until 11:00 p.m. on Saturday evening. Tickets are still available.