Nonprofit Encourages Local Food Options Amid Looming Tariffs

As tariffs threaten to increase grocery costs, Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center is advocating for local food production and self-sufficiency.

The nonprofit's efforts aim to educate families about the benefits of sourcing food from local farmers and growing one's own produce.

Jen Nation, the executive director of Olivewood Gardens, highlighted the importance of understanding the origins of food.

"It's so critical for us to know where our food comes from and to understand the impacts that it has on the environment when you are getting your food from outside of our community," she stated.

With San Diego boasting the highest number of small farms per capita in the country, Nation emphasized that local farmers are prepared for consumers to pivot towards neighborhood food sources.

"Farms have been growing food seasonally. Farmers really want to get to know their consumer, and so this might be a great opportunity for people to buy somewhere different and eat food that's more seasonal," she explained.

Nation also pointed out the environmental impact of choosing convenience over locality.

"It might be more convenient to go to the grocery store... but the reality is that's impacting the environment and that's impacting costs," she said.

For those looking to become more self-sufficient, Olivewood Gardens encourages residents to start small by growing herbs and vegetables at home.

"Things that you can do is just start growing even herbs and vegetables or herbs in your planter boxes at home," Nation advised. "If you do have a little space, you can grow a garden."

This trend towards self-sufficiency has been growing, especially given the current uncertainties surrounding food availability and prices.

Leonard Vargas, Director of Gardens and Facilities for Olivewood Gardens, noted how the shift is both a reaction to and a continuation of a long-term desire for consumers to know what they are consuming.

"It's kind of accelerated a little bit with all the uncertainty there is out there, but I think it's been a long-term trend that people wanting to produce their own," Vargas stated.

As grocery prices are expected to rise, Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center is working to show San Diego families that there are viable alternatives to relying solely on supermarket produce.

