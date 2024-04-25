Non-profit works to help college students succeed

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Wesley House, located near SDSU, is a non-profit organization that was started to help students access resources and housing.

It has expanded its services to the public, but now, 90% of its clients are college students.

For SDSU student Lilyana Millan, finding the perfect outfit for a job interview can be difficult, not just in terms of fashion but also because of the cost.

“I tried shopping at the other places, and they were way out of my budget,” Millan said.

Millan, like many other students, showed up at the Wesley House on Wednesday to browse through racks and tables of free clothing. The majority of the pieces were professional. These items were donated to the non-profit organization.

Even though Millan works part-time, she said she still has to focus on her budget to survive.

“Rent, my car payment, we also have the little things-- everyday house supplies, food, gas, it all really adds up,” Millan said.

That’s where the Wesley House comes in. Executive Director Lisa Norombaba said they try to keep their food pantry fully stocked with nutritious food for their clients.

“We know that when we provide those basic needs services to these students, they will be successful in their journey,” Norombaba said.

Millan sees the benefits firsthand, not just as a client but also as an intern for Wesley House.

She hopes she can use her experience to help others as she works towards finding a job in the social service field. It may all start with her next job interview and the new outfit she picked up.

"Professional appearance is a major thing," Millan said. "It's part of first impression. It could be one of the factors of getting a job or not.”



