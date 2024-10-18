Non-profit sends positive messages one card at a time

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — Best Wishes is all about spreading positive and inspiring messages. The non-profit does this by putting pencil or pen to paper and creating words and art work that are uplifting

"You are so strong we appreciate you and all the effort you have put in this far."

Best Wishes was formed by a group of Westview High School students. At first they created birthday cards for the elderly, but now they have expanded their reach to include veterans, children's hospitals, and women's shelters.

"Our idea for Best Wishes was to make sure that everyone feels valued in our community through these cards," says Breanna Thayillan Co-Found of Best Wishes.

"For example, for veterans we write welcome home and thank you for your service. For women it's stay strong. The messages are based on the people we are giving it to," says Linaarike Das COO of Best Wishes.

"It's kind of hard but it's also just trying to brighten someone else's day. It's about sharing positive messages and making sure they feel valued," says Thayillan.

This group of young girls is creating cards, sending messages, and brightening the lives of people that are complete strangers.

"It's just great to see how people from all over San Diego, of all ages, are coming together to make cards for someone they have never met," says Das.

"We take a lot of enjoyment in it. It's great to see that our effort here is touching people outside our community and throughout San Diego," says Thayillan.