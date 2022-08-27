Non-profit hopes to change the narrative about formerly incarcerated people

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It was more than just a softball game at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

“Homework has provided me with a place to stay grounded and stay connected," said Mathew Edwards.

Edwards was incarcerated for over 20 years at the age of 16.

“Because I was hurting inside. I began to hang out with the wrong crowd, and I became a follower so I could seek that love and acceptance that I wasn’t getting at home," he explained.

When he was released, he found Homework — the flagship program of the non-profit Building Justice. Its goal is to change the narrative about formerly incarcerated people in San Diego.

“It really is providing a way for formerly incarcerated community members to get into the middle class,” said Jason Shanley, founder.

Shanley founded the non-profit three years ago.

He has put on events like the Second Annual Career Fair and Softball game.

So far, homework has helped about 60 formerly incarcerated people kickstart their careers in the union.

“There's no way I could do this by myself it’s a community effort," he said. "So I’d like to say this is something that we do, and of course, it's really rewarding.”

Shanley helped land Edwards a career within the building and construction union and now ultimately chase his dream of becoming a counselor.

“I’m currently enrolled in school— seeking to get my bachelor's,” said Edwards.

