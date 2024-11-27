Non-profit brings hope and warmth to San Diego's homeless ahead of holidays

The holiday season can be particularly tough for those experiencing homelessness, as colder temperatures and feelings of isolation set in. But for many in San Diego, Uptown Community Service Center offers warmth, hope, and essential support.

This week, the center hosted a Thanksgiving distribution.

“I've seen amazing things go down over here,” said Bonnie, a volunteer who has personally experienced homelessness on and off for the past five years.

“I love helping people. That's my life,” she shared. “We give life, we give food, we give happiness and love.”

At their new location in City Heights, Uptown Community Service Center serves as a lifeline for many, operating Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It provides necessities like winter clothing and toiletries, along with resources aimed at helping individuals get back on their feet.

“People in California don't realize how cold they can get over here,” added Bonnie.

Each year, Uptown assists more than 2,000 San Diegans.

As the holidays approach, Uptown Community Service Center encourages donations to help those in need. Items like socks, underwear, winter clothing, and toiletries can make a significant impact on the lives of those they serve.

For more information or to learn how you can help, visit Uptown Community Service Center’s websiteor stop by their City Heights location.