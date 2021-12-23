‘No one knows who he is’: Mysterious donor creates happiness for several kids this Christmas

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Toys for Tots is the only charity event organized by the United States Department of Defense and has been called an official mission of the Marine Corps Reserve.

"We enjoy giving back," Major Duane Blank of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve said. "It's the only reason we joined the Marine Corps in the first place."

Dating back close to 75 years, the vision of the Toys for Tots Program was to collect toys for children in need.

"I've had recruits tell me the whole reason they joined the Marine Corps was because they were an underprivileged family, and they remember Toys for Tots giving them Christmas when their parents couldn't do it for themselves," Major Blank said.

Toys for Tots teamed up this holiday season with Brian Miller, owner of Geppetto's at The Forum Carlsbad. Miller calls this his favorite time of the year.

"I love making kids happy," he said.

Geppetto's has worked with several non-profits over the years, but this is the first time working with Toys for Tots.

"The Marines pick out toys for the kids of all ages," Miller said. "Toys for boys and girls."

But he will be the first to tell you that this year of giving has been extra special.

"No one knows who he is," Miller said.

He is referring to one very generous donor who chose to remain anonymous.

"He walked in and said he wanted to spend $80,000," Miller said. "That's way more than ever before."

It was enough toys to fill two 30-foot moving trucks.

"That's going to make so many kids in need very happy this year," he said. "It's so incredible, as this donor wants to make kids happy and he also loves the military."

