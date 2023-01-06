No injuries after fire destroys home near Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — Fire crews battled a fire at a single-family home near Ramona Friday afternoon.

According to Cal Fire, the fire was first reported as a stove fire that got out of control in the 2300 block of Poma Road.

SKY10 was flying above the home which is a total loss. Cal Fire confirms one person and their pet was inside, but made it out safely.

No other injuries were reported.

Fire crews are expected to be at the scene for several hours for cleanup and investigation.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.