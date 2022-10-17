NLCS gear flying off the shelves inside the Padres Team Store

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Game One of the National League Championship Series kicks off at home in Petco Park Tuesday and Padres fans are wasting no time gearing up to support their team.

Fans have packed the store for the past two days.

"And these are the only sizes you have left," said Irma Enjambre as she shopped.

Irma Enjambre is a lifelong Padres fan who was lucky enough to catch what is left of NLCS merchandise Monday morning.

It’s a special moment for fans who are still reeling after taking down the team up the I-5 a moment that will go down in team history.

“Of all people, because the Dodgers always beat us and they always kick us off series. They always manage to just spoil it for us," said Enjambre.

She says she watched the 1998 team play for the NL Championship series, but it’s a different feeling this time around.

“Because we haven’t had any teams winning that just electrified the whole city," said Enjambre.

NLCS shirts are also available online.